Gold prices on Friday were set for their first weekly gain in three, supported by a softer dollar and safe-haven buying, as investors awaited further clues on when the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to begin cutting its interest rates.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,026.5 per ounce, as of 0100 GMT, and has gained 0.7% for the week so far. U.S. gold futures edged 0.2% higher to $2,035.5 per ounce.

* Turmoil in the Middle East also lifted bullion's safe-haven appeal. Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis claimed responsibility for an attack on a UK-owned cargo ship, and they targeted Israel's port and resort city of Eilat with ballistic missiles and drones.

* The dollar index was down 0.3% for the week so far, making greenback-priced bullion more affordable to overseas buyers.

* With inflation easing and the labour market normalising, the risks to the economy have become "two-sided," but it's not yet time to reduce interest rates, U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook said.

* Another Fed official sees 'no rush' to interest rate cuts to see if a recent uptick in inflation signals stalling progress toward price stability or is just a bump in the road.

* Minutes of the Fed's latest policy meeting released on Wednesday showed that a majority of the central bank's policymakers are concerned about the risks of cutting interest rates too soon.

* Markets are currently pricing in a 64% chance of a cut in June, according to the CME Fed Watch Tool. Lower interest rates boost the appeal of holding non-yielding bullion.

* Spot platinum was up 0.1% at $903.25 per ounce, palladium rose 0.3% at $970.48, while silver was up 0.3% at $22.80 per ounce.

(Reporting by Sherin Elizabeth Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)