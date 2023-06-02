Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian shares rise on debt bill progress, Fed pause hopes

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan spiked 1.13% higher

Oil prices rise as market awaits possible OPEC+ cuts

Brent crude futures rose 13 cents, or 0.18% to $74.41 a barrel

Dollar wallows as June Fed bets ebb, debt ceiling deal close

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six rivals, was little changed at 103.57 in early Asian trading

Gold set for weekly gain on Fed pause bets

Spot gold was flat at $1,976.09 per ounce

US Stocks: Wall Street rises on hopes of Fed pausing hikes, debt ceiling deal cheer

Salesforce down on slow revenue growth

AI craze leaves crypto for dust: McGeever

Bitcoin peaked above $31,000 in mid-April for a year-to-date gain of almost 90%, but is now trading back at $27,000, paring its 2023 gains to around 63%

