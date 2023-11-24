Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.

Asian shares dragged lower by China, dollar on back foot

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.4% but are headed for a weekly gain of 0.9%

Mideast Stocks: Major Gulf bourses dip on falling oil prices

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index ended flat

Brent climbs ahead of OPEC+ oil production decision

Brent crude futures gained 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $81.71

Dollar defensive as markets weigh US rates outlook

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency with six peers

Gold steadies; poised for second weekly gain on weaker dollar

Gold up 0.7% so far this week

Indian rupee to gauge local dollar demand amid US, India holidays

Indian markets will be closed on Monday on account of a local holiday

