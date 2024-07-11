Leejam Sports Company has announced changing its name on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) from Fitness Time to Leejam Sports.

The decision aims to align the company’s name with its vision of being the leader in the sports and fitness industry, according to a bourse filing.

The name change also reflects the growth and diversity of the company’s brands.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, Fitness Time logged a 49.20% higher net profits at SAR 94 million in Q1-24, versus SAR 63 million in Q1-23.

