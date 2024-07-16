Investors in China now have the option to trade in Saudi Arabian equities following the debut of two exchange traded funds in Shanghai and Shenzhen, as the two countries deepen their financial ties.

Two ETFs focused on Saudi Arabain equities debuted today in Shenzhen and Shanghai in China.

The China Southern Asset Management CSOP Saudi Arabia ETF QDII is listed in Shenzhen, and the Hautai-Pinebridge CSOP Saudi Arabia ETF QDII is trading in Shanghai. According to Bloomberg, both the Shenzhen and Shanghai listings, which raised $87 million and $81.2 million respectively, traded close to their listing prices as of 10.20am local time, following their debut.

The ETFs will invest in Saudi equities through the CSOP Saudi Arabia ETF that launched in Hong Kong in November last year with an initial investment of $1 billion, making it the first exchange traded product in Asia Pacific tracking the Saudi Arabian market. Backed by the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi, the ETF covers sectors including financials, basic materials, energy, and telecommunications.

State-backed institutions from the GCC have been bidding on Asian capital markets as favourable government policies draw the interest of sovereign funds and high-profile investors.

In recent years, the UAE and Saudi Arabia have emerged as dominant players on the landscape, with Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund first opening its office in Hong Kong in 2016.

“Government engagements between Hong Kong, mainland China and the GCC continue to set the tone for a supportive investment landscape,” according to Christina Ma, Head of Global Banking, Asia Pacific at HSBC told Zawya earlier. “Gulf sovereign wealth funds have been making tangible steps to realise the two-way investment corridor with Hong Kong as a gateway to China.”

(Reporting by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

