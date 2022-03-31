Abu Dhabi – Eshraq Investments will decrease its capital to AED 1.42 billion from AED 2.32 billion by offsetting AED 141.12 million representing the statutory reserve from the company’s accumulated losses.

The company will also lower its capital by cancelling 898.17 million shares equal with a nominal value of AED 1, according to a bourse filing on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the company will raise its issued share capital to AED 2.8 billion, as part of the company's measures to acquire a 97.3% stake in Goldilocks Investment Company.

It is noteworthy to mention that in 2021, the company has achieved net profits of AED 38.42 million, against net losses of EGP 80.03 million in the earlier year.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).