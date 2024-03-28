El Ahram for Printing and Packing’s (EPPK) net losses after tax rose by 174.3% year on year (YoY) in 2023 to EGP 31.493 million, up from EGP 11.483 million, according to a disclosure on March 28th.

Net sales edged up 2.4% YoY in 2023 to EGP 20.551 million from EGP 20.063 million.

El Ahram for Printing is an Egyptian company engaged in the field of flexible packing since 1993 located in the second industrial zone of Borg El-Arab El-Gideda at Alexandria.

