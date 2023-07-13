Arab Finance: The subscription to the Egyptian International Pharmaceutical Industries Company’s (EIPICO) capital increase was 86.21 times covered in the second phase, representing 73.298 million shares of the total offered shares, according to a statement to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on July 13th.

The company said that the second phase will see the allocation of 1.159% for subscribing shareholders.

Hence, subscription to the total offered shares of nearly 49.585 million shares has been completed.

EIPICO is an Egypt-based public shareholding company that operates in the pharmaceutical industry. It is a manufacturer and exporter of pharmaceuticals and holds license agreements with a group of international.

