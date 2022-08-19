Cairo – The extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of the Egyptian Transport and Commercial Services Company (Egytrans) approved selling the company’s headquarters in Alexandria governorate’s Smouha.

Offers that are equal to or more than the estimated value, as per the approved valuer study of EGP 23,000 per square meter, will be accepted, the company said in a statement to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on Thursday.

It is worth noting to mention that in the first half (H1) of 2022, Egytrans achieved a net profit of EGP 20.15 million, a hike from EGP 6.42 million in the year-ago period.

Meanwhile, revenues for H1-22 surged to EGP 187.12 million from EGP 123.5 million in H1-21.

