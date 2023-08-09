Egypt’s Juhayna Food Industries said net profit rose to EGP 216.9 million ($7.01 million) in the second quarter of 2023, up 25% from EGP 174.5 million a year ago.



Net sales jumped 35% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 3.73 billion.



On the other hand, debt increased to EGP 1.06 billion by the end of the second quarter from EGP 677 million a year ago.



The food producer allocated EGP 223 million towards capital expenditure in H1 2023.



Exports grew by 374 percent YoY, accounting for 10% of the company’s total revenues for Q2 2023 and 9% in H1 2023, despite increased finance costs and a net forex loss of EGP 35 million in the first six months.



Juhayna has four fully operational facilities and a network of distribution centers serving more than 136,000 retail outlets nationwide. It has a 500-fedan, fully-owned dairy farm that covers a sizeable portion of the company’s raw milk needs.

