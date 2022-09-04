Cairo – The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) has announced a block trading deal worth EGP 21.19 million on the shares of the Housing and Development Bank (HD Bank).

The block trading deal was implemented on 495,888 of HD Bank's shares, according to a bourse disclosure on Sunday.

It is worth pointing out that in the first half (H1) of 2022, HD Bank reported higher consolidated net profits by 29.9% annually to EGP 1.30 billion, compared to EGP 1 billion, including minority shareholders’ rights.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).