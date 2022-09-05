Cairo – Ghabbour Auto (GB Auto) has spent EGP 147.35 million of its capital raise subscription proceeds listed in June 2015 amounting to EGP 958.67 million.

The remaining amount of the subscription proceeds stands at EGP 811.31 million, according to a bourse disclosure on Monday.

During the six-month period ended 30 June 2022, GB Auto achieved a net profit of EGP 1.09 billion, a yearly jump of 34.80% when compared to EGP 811.60 million, including minority shareholders’ rights.

Revenues for the January-June period in 2022 increased by 11.20% to EGP 15.67 billion, compared to EGP 14.09 billion in the year-ago period.

