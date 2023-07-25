DUBAI - The National Service Project Organisation (NSPO), an economic arm of Egypt's army, acquired shares worth 20% of TAQA Arabia, an Egyptian energy and utility provider, according to a disclosure from Egypt's stock exchange form released on Monday. It acquired the shares for 1.6 billion Egyptian pounds ($51.86 million), the disclosure made available to Reuters on Monday, said.

TAQA Arabia debuted on Egypt's stock exchange in early July.

EFG Hermes, the bank that worked on the sale, declined to comment.

($1 = 30.8500 Egyptian pounds)

