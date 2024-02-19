The net profits after tax of Alexandria Spinning and Weaving Company (Spinalex) reached EGP 73.70 million in the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024.

The recorded net profits were higher by 433% year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 13.83 million, according to a bourse disclosure.

Revenues enlarged by 196% to EGP 277.32 million as of 31 December 2023 from EGP 93.55 million a year earlier.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.23 in H1-23/24, marking an annual growth from EGP 0.04.

During the three-month period that ended on 30 September 2023, Spinalex registered net profits after tax worth EGP 25.59 million, up YoY from EGP 1.15 million.

