Egypt is seeking to offer additional stakes in Egypt Aluminum and Egyptian Chemical Industries (KIMA) on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), Asharq Business reported, citing Minister of Public Business Sector Mohamed Shimy.

The ministry has begun the necessary procedures for the offerings and is in the process of appointing an investment bank to provide technical advising, he added.

