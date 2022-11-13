CAIRO - The consolidated net earnings of Raya Contact Center shrank by 61% during the first nine months (9M) of 2022 to EGP 7.80 million, compared to EGP 20.03 million in the year-ago period.

Earnings per share (EPS) reached EGP 0.04 in 9M-22, compared to EGP 0.08 in 9M-21, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

Revenues of the EGX-listed firm amounted to EGP 848.26 million in the nine-month period ended 30 September 2022, up from EGP 561.36 million in the same period in 2021.

As for the standalone results, the company turned to net losses of EGP 18.88 million in the January-September 2022 period, against profits of EGP 7.76 million in the year-ago period.

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, Raya shifted to net losses of EGP 6.41 million, versus net profits of EGP 10.27 million in Q3-21.

The company’s revenues totalled EGP 307.44 million in Q3-22, compared to EGP 184.80 million in Q3-21.It is noteworthy to mention that in the first half (H1) of 2022, the net profits of Raya jumped to EGP 14.21 million, compared to EGP 9.75 million in the year-ago period, including minority shareholders’ rights.

