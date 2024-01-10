Egypt - Premium Diagnostics hired an English company as a financial advisor to establish a holding company for its offices in the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt, to offer its shares on the stock exchange in the UAE or Saudi Arabia. The company plans to raise its capital from $14m to $24m to finance its expansion plans for the current year 2024.

Mahmoud Lashin, the Chairperson of Premium Diagnostics, said that this step will be completed in the second half of the current year 2024.

Premium Diagnostics has four offices in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United States, and the UAE. The group aims to become the largest provider of medical laboratory services in the Middle East and to trade laboratory supplies in these countries through strong partnerships in the targeted expansion regions.

