Orascom Investment Holding (OIH) posted consolidated net profits valued at EGP 296.15 million in the first half (H1) of 2024, marking an annual surge from EGP 86.13 million.

Total assets climbed to EGP 6.17 billion in H1-24 from EGP 4.84 billion at the end of December 2023, according to the financial results.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.05 as of 30 June 2024, versus EGP 0.01 a year earlier.

Meanwhile, the standalone net profits after tax hiked to EGP 552.67 million in H1-24 from EGP 13.01 million in H1-23.

Financials for Q2

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, the EGX-listed firm incurred consolidated net losses worth EGP 55.20 million, compared to EGP 22.81 million in Q2-23.

Loss per share plummeted to EGP 0.010 in April-June 2024 from EGP 0.006 during the same period in 2023.

During Q1-24, the consolidated net profits amounted to EGP 351.36 million, up YoY from EGP 108.94 million.

