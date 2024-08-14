Cairo – Egyptian Satellites Company (NileSat) registered $21.47 million in net profit from continuing operations during the first half (H1) of 2024, up year-on-year (YoY) from $19.30 million.

The revenues amounted to $50.80 million in H1-24, marking an annual drop from $51.19 million, according to the financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit $0.58 in the first six months (6M) of 2024, higher than $0.52 in H1-23.

Total assets reached $653.48 million as of 30 June 2024, versus $660.88 million at the end of December 2023.

Income Results for Q2-24

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, NileSat achieved net profits valued at $15.09 million, compared to $11.82 million in Q2-23.

Revenues went down to $25.35 million in April-June 2024 from $25.60 million a year earlier.

In the January-March 2023 period, NileSat witnessed 14.66% YoY lower net profits after tax at $6.38 million, compared to $7.47 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

