Cairo - The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of Nile Co. for Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries (Nile Pharma) has approved a cash dividend distribution of EGP 2.97 per share to shareholders for fiscal year (FY) ended on 30 June 2022.

It further approved paying cash dividends of EGP 8.03 million to the company’s workers for FY21/22. In addition, it approved the financial statements and board’s report for FY21/22, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

During the twelve-month period ended 30 June 2022, net earnings after tax of Nile Pharma increased by 40.1% yearly to EGP 90.25 million, compared with EGP 64.42 million a year earlier.

Revenues of the EGX-listed firm stood at EGP 885.58 million during FY21/22, a surge of 17.2% when compared to EGP 755.51 million a year earlier.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).