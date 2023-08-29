PHOTO
The consolidated net profits after tax of Misr Fertilizers Production Company (Mopco) reached EGP 3.97 billion in the first half (H1) of 2023.
The recorded net profits were higher by 6% than EGP 3.73 billion in H1-22, according to the financial results.
Mopco registered sales amounting to EGP 9.41 billion in the first six months (6M) of 2023, up 8% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 8.71 billion.
The basic earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 17.33 in H1-23 from EGP 16.30 a year earlier.
Meanwhile, the company’s standalone net profits after tax hiked by 67% YoY to EGP 4.77 billion in H1-23 from EGP 2.85 billion.
In the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, Mopco logged consolidated net profits after tax valued at EGP 2.45 billion, up 17% from EGP 2.08 billion in H1-22, including minority interest.
