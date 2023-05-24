Misr Chemical Industries Company (MICH) has reported a 193.58% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit after tax in the first nine months of the fiscal year (FY) 2022/2023, recording EGP 435.666 million, compared to EGP 148.399 million, according to financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 24th.

Net sales grew 69.53% YoY to EGP 676.587 million during the period from July 1st 2022 until March 31st 2023, compared to EGP 399.097 million in the same period in the prior FY.

Misr Chemical Industries owns a manufacturing plant that produces a range of chemical products including liquid caustic soda, caustic soda flakes, liquid chlorine, hydrochloric acid, and bleaching powder.

