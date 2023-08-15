The Egyptian Company for Construction Development (Lift Slab Misr) recorded a 1,440.85% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net loss after tax during the first half (H1) of 2023, reaching EGP 1.629 million, compared to EGP 109,818, according to financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 15th.

The company did not register any revenue for the first six months of 2023.

Egyptian Company for Construction Development is engaged in the construction and development of industrial buildings, as well as infrastructure work of water, sewage and electricity facilities.

