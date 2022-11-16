Cairo – The net profits of Egypt Gas registered EGP 152.49 million during the first nine months (9M) of the year, a surge of 261.95% when compared to EGP 42.13 million in the same period in 2021.

Earnings per share (EPS) rose to EGP 3.18 during the January-September 2022 period, compared to EGP 0.88 in the year-ago period, according to a bourse statement on Tuesday.

The revenues reached EGP 5.09 billion in 9M-22, compared to EGP 3.62 billion in 9M-21.

It is noteworthy to mention that during the first half (H1) of 2022, Egypt Gas logged EGP 103.52 million in profits, compared with EGP 23.89 million in H1-21.

Meanwhile, revenues hiked to EGP 3.06 billion in H1-22, compared to EGP 2.25 billion in H1-21.

