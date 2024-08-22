Gadwa for Industrial Development (GDWA) reported a 111.16% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated profits attributable to the holding company during the first half (H1) of 2023, according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 22nd.

The company’s consolidated profits excluding minority interest rose to EGP 850.009 million in H1 2024 from EGP 402.533 million in H1 2023.

Consolidated operating revenues jumped to EGP 9.103 billion in H1 2024 from EGP 5.066 billion.

As for standalone financials, Gadwa posted a net profit after tax of EGP 823.373 million in H1 2024, up from EGP 312.111 million in the same period a year earlier.

Established in 2021, Gadwa is a Cairo-based company that operates within investments in the industrial sector.

