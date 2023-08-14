Egyptian Kuwaiti Holding (EKH) has reported a 44% year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated profits excluding minority interest during the first half (H1) of 2023, registering $120.893 million, compared to $215.885 million, according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 14th.

Revenue dropped to $365.420 million in H1 2023 from $549.109 million in the same half a year earlier.

The company’s standalone net profit after tax fell to $91,920 during the January-June period of this year from $5.727 million during the first six months of 2022.

Egyptian Kuwaiti Holding is an Egypt-based investment company with a diversified portfolio of investments in sectors, including fertilizers and petrochemicals, energy, insurance, manufacturing, information technology, transport, and infrastructure.

