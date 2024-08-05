Egypt - EFG Hermes ONE, the trading app by EFG Hermes, a leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, has announced the launch of its rebranded and enriched platform. The new version of the app, designed to enhance the user experience, includes a refreshed brand identity, a redesigned interface, and a variety of advanced features. The revamped app aims to empower investors to take control of their financial futures.

The updated EFG Hermes ONE app offers a comprehensive suite of features to provide users with a seamless trading experience. It includes multiple top-up and withdrawal methods, such as bank transfers and mobile wallet options, to facilitate easy transactions. The app also supports the pioneering licensed e-KYC digital onboarding process for the Egyptian market. Currently available in Egypt and Kuwait, the app is set to launch soon in the UAE, giving users access to 35 global markets through EFG Hermes’ affiliate company, OLT Investment International Company (B.S.C) (OLT), based in Bahrain.

Users of the app can choose from a wide array of trading options, including market price, limit price, same-day trading, margin trading, short selling, and conditional alerts. The platform also offers enhanced features for creating and managing investment portfolios, such as tools for stock allocation, performance tracking, and rebalancing. Additionally, users can access in-depth technical stock analysis to make informed trading decisions. Comprehensive customer support is available via calls, emails, and chatbots, ensuring a secure and well-supported trading experience.

Ahmed Waly, Global Head of Brokerage at EFG Hermes, commented, “Our vision for the revamped EFG Hermes ONE is to create an inclusive, user-friendly platform that empowers individuals to achieve their financial aspirations. By integrating advanced technology and a streamlined interface, we are breaking down barriers to entry, making investing simpler and more accessible than ever before for clients across our global footprint. This rebrand reflects our dedication to supporting and encouraging our users at every step of their investment journey.”

Mohamed Sayed Fathy, Chief Information Officer of EFG Holding, added, “The enhanced features, modern user interface, and intuitive user experience of the revamped EFG Hermes ONE app highlight our relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence. We’ve significantly improved performance and placed our customers at the core of our design process, offering robust tools and resources for seamless trading and valuable insights. With access to over 35 global markets through EFG Hermes’ affiliate company OLT based in Bahrain, EFG Hermes ONE empowers users and revolutionises the trading experience, providing them with the tools they need to thrive in today’s dynamic financial landscape. This rebrand marks a significant shift in our commitment to delivering superior financial services.”

May El Gammal, Group Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at EFG Holding, stated, “The new visual identity of EFG Hermes ONE embodies the forward-thinking and dynamic essence of EFG Holding. Our goal is to craft a visually engaging and exceptionally functional platform that caters to both novice and seasoned investors. By focusing on effective design, we strive to enhance the user experience, making it more enjoyable, intuitive, and efficient. Our aim is to break barriers and establish a strong connection with our audience, fostering trust and approachability. We believe that this rebranding effort will not only elevate user satisfaction but also reinforce our standing as a frontrunner in the financial services industry. Through our commitment to empowering users and promoting financial inclusion, we are dedicated to creating products that are not only innovative and impactful but also resonate with our users on a deeper level.”

