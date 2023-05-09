Arabian Food Industries Company (Domty) (DOMT) announced the payment date of the EGP 0.50 per share, or a total of EGP 141.3 million, in cash dividends to shareholders for 2022, according to a filing to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 9th.

The cash dividends will be paid on May 14th, with the eligibility in distribution to shareholders until May 9th’s trading session.

In 2022, the company achieved a consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company of EGP 265.701 million, up by 266.87% from EGP 72.424 million in 2021.

Established in 1990, Domty manufactures markets and distributes a range of branded white and processed cheeses and juice products.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).