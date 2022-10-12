Delta Insurance (DEIN) announced the payment dates for EGP 1.04-per-share cash dividends approved for the fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022, according to a filing to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on Tuesday.

The company will distribute dividends in two installments; on October 27th 2022 and January 29th 2023.

Eligibility is for shareholders until the record date of October 24th.

It is worth noting that Delta reported a consolidated net profit after minority interest reached EGP 241.12 million in FY 2021/2022, compared to EGP 229.84 million in FY 2020/2021.

Delta Insurance is engaged in providing life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services.

The company offers services through two main segments: Corporate Solution Plans, Individual Protection Plans, and Aman El Safar Plan.

