Cairo - The consolidated net profits of Commercial International Bank-Egypt (CIB) registered EGP 12.19 billion during the first nine months (9M) of 2022, a jump from EGP 9.87 billion in the corresponding period in 2021.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 3.62 in the January-September 2022 period, compared to EGP 2.97 in the year-ago period, according to a stock exchange statement on Sunday.

As for the separate financials, the bank achieved EGP 12.20 billion in net profits during the nine-month period ended 30 September 2022, compared with EGP 9.89 billion in the same period in 2021.

During this year’s third quarter (Q3), the bank logged EGP 4.41 billion in consolidated net earnings, compared to EGP 3.81 billion in Q3-21. Basic EPS increased to EGP 1.32 in Q3-22, from EGP 1.13 in Q3-21.

In the first half (H1) of 2022, CIB logged consolidated net profits after tax worth EGP 7.78 billion, an annual leap of 28% from EGP 6.08 billion, including minority interest.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).