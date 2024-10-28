Egypt - City Lab (CILB) reported a 54% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit for the first nine months of 2024, reaching EGP 8.78 million, up from EGP 5.69 million during the same period in 2023, as per a disclosure.

Additionally, for the three-month period ending June 30th, 2024, the company recorded a net profit of EGP 3.375 million, compared to EGP 1.063 million in the same period a year earlier.

