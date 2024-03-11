CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments (CICH) posted a 30.7% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company in 2023 to EGP 1.04 billion, compared to EGP 796.094 million, as per a filing.

Revenues rose to EGP 5.859 billion last year, up from EGP 3.264 billion the year prior.

The firm’s standalone net profits after tax recorded EGP 370.922 million in 2023, versus EGP 149.431 million in 2022.

CI Capital Holding is one of Egypt's leading non-bank financial services providers. It offers a wide range of solutions, including finance and operating leases, and sale and leaseback, serving a wide range of corporate clients and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

