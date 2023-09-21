Barbary Investment Group’s (BIG) standalone net losses after tax dropped 38.87% year on year (YoY) to EGP 382,416 during the first half (H1) of 2023 from EGP 625,575, according to the financial statement sent to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on September 21st.

Sales rose to EGP 4.062 million during the January-June period of this year from EGP 2.484 million during H1 2022.

BIG is an Egypt-based holding company that provides automotive auto parts, products of the original equipment manufacturer, and aftermarket spare parts.

The company’s diversified portfolio includes establishing one-stop shops for automotive parts, strategic acquisitions of automotive brands, automotive dealerships, and manufacturing and assembly of related automotive factories.

