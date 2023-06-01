The standalone net profits after tax of Banque du Caire amounted to EGP 1.03 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, higher than EGP 804.49 million in Q1-22.

Net interest income enlarged to EGP 3.94 billion during Q1-23 from EGP 2.80 billion in the year-ago period, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) reached EGP 0.21 during the first three months (3M) of 2023, compared to EGP 0.31 in January-March 2022.

Total assets jumped to EGP 361.97 billion in Q1-23 from EGP 321.58 billion as of 31 December 2022, whereas the customers' deposits climbed to EGP 267.14 billion from EGP 250.18 billion.

In January 2023, the EGX-listed lender offered the Gold annual savings certificate with a return rate of 25% for one year.

