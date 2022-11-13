CAIRO - The profits of Misr National Steel (Ataqa) increased by 75.71% in the first nine months (9M) of 2022 to EGP 115.50 million, compared to EGP 65.73 million in the year-ago period.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) came in at EGP 0.096 in 9M-22, compared to EGP 0.055 in 9M-22, according to a bourse filing on Sunday.

The company’s sales grew to EGP 1.99 billion during the January-September 2022 period, compared to EGP 1.70 billion in the corresponding period in 2021.

During the July-September 2022 period, the company shifted to net profits of EGP 28.75 million, against net losses of EGP 28.28 million in the year-ago quarter.

Over the first half (H1) of 2022, the profits of Ataqa netted EGP 86.75 million, down from EGP 94.02 million in the corresponding period in 2021.The EGX-listed company’s revenue recorded EGP 1.34 billion during H1-22, compared to EGP 1.32 billion in H1-21.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).