AMAN Holding, the most integrated fintech company in Egypt, announced on Tuesday its successful capital increase of EGP 450m, bringing the company’s total capital to EGP 1.65bn.

The company stated that this strategic move is part of AMAN’s plan to expand its services and support the development of non-banking financial solutions and electronic payments.

“This capital increase not only reinforces AMAN’s commitment to its digital transformation journey but also strengthens its position in the Egyptian market,” the company added.

Hazem Moghazi, CEO – Business & Commercial at AMAN Holding, stated, “This increase in capital will foster our subsidiary companies. We will allocate EGP 150m to AMAN for Financial Services, EGP 100m to AMAN for Consumer Finance, EGP 50m to AMAN for E-Payments, EGP 70m to AMAN for Microfinance, and an additional EGP 80m for investments in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

This step reflects the significant confidence the company enjoys from its investors, reaffirming its commitment to customers and driving it to invest in providing even higher-quality products and services.

