Cairo – ALEXBANK achieved net profits after tax amounting to EGP 5.08 billion in the first half (H1) of 2024, compared to EGP 2.36 billion in H1-23.

Net income hit EGP 9.75 billion as of 30 June 2024, up year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 5.95 billion, according to the financial statements.

In the first six months (6M) of 2024, the basic earnings per share (EPS) grew to EGP 1.81 from EGP 0.84 in the year-ago period.

Total assets hiked to EGP 182.57 billion at the end of June 2024 from EGP 161.96 billion as of 31 December 2023, while the customers’ deposits surged to EGP 148.57 billion from EGP 133.33 billion.

Income statements for Q2

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2024, ALEXBANK logged net profits worth EGP 2.98 billion, compared to EGP 1.18 billion in Q2-23.

EPS widened to EGP 1.06 in Q2-24 from EGP 0.42 a year earlier, while the net income enlarged to EGP 5.28 billion from EGP 3.18 billion.

In the three-month period that ended on 31 March 2024, ALEXBANK witnessed 78.18% YoY higher net profits at EGP 2.10 billion.

