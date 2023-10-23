Egypt - Al Safy Foods, a subsidiary of Al Safy Group, is planning to submit an offer to acquire the military-owned National Company for Producing and Bottling Water (Safi) within the coming weeks, sources familiar with the matter told Al Borsa news.

Al Safy Foods is currently preparing its financial offer to acquire Safi, the sources noted, adding that the firm appointed an advisor for the potential deal.

The sources said that UAE-based Agthia has withdrawn from the competition for the acquisition of Safi.

The process of selling Safi’s stake could be extended to early 2024, they pointed out.

