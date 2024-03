The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) has announced the time of trading sessions during Ramadan, according to a statement on March 7th.

The daily trading sessions of both the main stock market and the small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) market will be from 10:00 am to 1:30 pm, preceded by a pre-opening session at 9:30 am.

