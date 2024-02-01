The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) listing committee has approved listing the issued and paid-up capital increase of EGP 23.272 million for MB Engineering (MBEN), as per a disclosure on February 1st.

Thus, the issued and paid capital has been raised from EGP 33 million to EGP 56.272 million.

The EGP 23.272 million capital increase is distributed over 46.543 million shares at a par value of EGP 0.50 per share.

The company’s shares after the capital increase are set to be listed on the EGX’s database as of February 6th.

