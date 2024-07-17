The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) listing committee has approved listing an increase of EGP 4 billion for Egyptian Chemical Industries’ (KIMA) issued and paid-up capital, the EGX disclosed on July 17th.

This increase is distributed over 800 million shares at a nominal value of EGP 5 per share.

Accordingly, the capital will be raised to EGP 9.933 billion from EGP 5.933 million.

The company's capital after the increase will be listed on the EGX's database on July 22nd.

KIMA is an Egypt-based nitrogen-based fertilizers manufacturing leader and is engaged in the agricultural chemicals industry.

The company produces and distributes various products, including urea, ammonium nitrate, ferrosilicon alloy, liquid ammonium nitrate fertilizer, prill ammonium nitrate fertilizer, liquid ammonia, aqua-ammonia, nitric acid, hydrochloric acid, and silica fume.

