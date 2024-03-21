EFG Hermes’ investment banking division has successfully wrapped up an advisory on the $428.7 million initial public offering (IPO) of Dubai-based paid parking services provider Parkin on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), as per an emailed press release.

Under the IPO, the Parkin sold 749.7 million existing shares, representing 24.99% of its entire issued share capital, at a price of AED 2.1 per share, indicating a market capitalization of AED 6.3 billion ($1.72 billion).

Investors were drawn to the IPO, which broke the record for the most oversubscribed offering on the DFM with a total subscription of around 165 times.

EFG Hermes served as a joint bookrunner on the transaction.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).