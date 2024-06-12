Egypt - EFG Hermes, the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), announced today that its investment banking division successfully advised on the $147m (KWD 45m) listing of Beyout Investment Group Holding Company K.S.C. (BIG) on Boursa Kuwait’s Premier Market. The transaction marks the first listing on the exchange in two years.

EFG Hermes UAE acted as Joint Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner for the private placement, which saw BIG offer 30% of its total issued share capital at 500 Kuwaiti Fils per share, implying a market capitalization of KWD 150m ($489m). The offering aims to diversify BIG’s shareholder base, enhance corporate governance, and broaden the company’s network and visibility.

BIG is a regional pioneer in providing comprehensive human resources, project lifecycle support, and real estate services. The company’s diversified business model, driven by leading subsidiaries Kuwait Resources House (KRH) and Real Estate House (REH), positions it for stable and consistent growth.

Mostafa Gad, Global Head of Investment Banking at EFG Hermes, commented: “We are excited to be a part of this milestone transaction for BIG… The Company’s diversified business model provides a strong foundation for stable and consistent growth, and we look forward to supporting BIG as it enters this exciting new phase of growth and development.”

The overwhelming interest in the transaction, reflected in the high oversubscription, highlights the attractiveness of the Kuwaiti market and the compelling investment stories that EFG Hermes is dedicated to promoting.

This transaction adds to EFG Hermes’ extensive track record of landmark deals in the GCC region, including eight IPOs in 2023 and four in 2024 so far. Notable recent transactions include advisory roles in the IPOs of Miahona, Fakeeh Care Group, Spinneys, and Parkin.

© 2024 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

