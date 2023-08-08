Dur Hospitality Company recorded net profits after Zakat and tax amounting to SAR 24.02 million during the first half (H1) of 2023, an annual drop of 35.01% from SAR 36.96 million in H1-22

Revenues jumped by 27.92% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 345.96 million in H1-23 from SAR 270.44 million, according to the interim financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) hit SAR 0.24 during the first six months (6M) of 2023, an annual decrease from SAR 0.37.

Income Statements for Q2-23

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, the listed firm generated net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 7.04 million, marking a 51.72% leap from SAR 4.64 million in Q2-22.

The revenues were valued at SAR 177.81 million in the April-June 2023 period, higher by 42.50% YoY than SAR 124.78 million.

On a quarterly basis, the Q2-23 net profits shrank by 58.55% from the SAR 16.98 million recorded in Q1-23, while the revenues increased by 5.74% from SAR 168.15 million.

