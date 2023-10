Dubai-listed Union Properties PJSC (UPP) has disclosed that a bank has taken action on one of its land plots in order to settle the debts of subsidiary Thermo LLC, which is undergoing liquidation.

UPP said in a bourse filing to Dubai Financial Market (DFM) that it had in the past guaranteed the debts of the company as its mother company and it is negotiating a settlement agreement with the local bank.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com