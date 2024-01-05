ABU DHABI: Dubai stocks climbed on Wednesday, with the main index gaining 0.240%, or 10 points, to settle at 4,087.350, while ADX General Index closed slightly down at 9,650.100 pts, or 0.673% lower than the last trading session.

Dubai Financial Market saw Emaar Properties take the top spot in trading, generating AED88.4 million in liquidity, though closing 1.530 % down. The Emirates Islamic Bank was the top gainer, closing 14.910% higher at AED7.400.

Trading in Abu Dhabi was led by the Healthcare Index which was the best performer and closed 2.173 % up. Purehealth was among the top gainers ending the session 3.330% higher at AED5.580