Dubai Investments has invested an equity stake of 34.3% in Global Fertility Partners (GFP), a network of fertility and reproductive genetics centers that operates across the Middle East.

GFP has secured approximately $60 million in equity financing, in which prominent institutional investors and family offices from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE participated. The financing will be used to expand its network of fertility and women’s health centres across MENA, the company said in a statement on the DFM on Monday.

Chairman and CEO, Khalid Bin Kalban said, “Investment in Global Fertility Partners marks Dubai Investments' fourth strategic investment in the healthcare sector, a pivotal move in the Group’s ongoing diversification strategy."

Dubai's sovereign investor Investment Corporation of Dubai owns an 11.54% stake in Dubai Investments, according to LSEG data.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

