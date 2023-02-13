Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (DAE), one of the world’s largest aircraft lessors, reported a 72% increase in profit for the full year in 2022.

Profit before exceptional items for the year ended December 31, 2022 reached $258.6 million, from $150 million in the preceding year, according to a disclosure on Nasdaq Dubai on Monday.

However, total revenue for the period reached $1.137 billion, down by 8% from $1.238 billion in 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA for the full year reached more than $1.07 billion, also down from $1.156 billion in the previous year.

The aircraft lessor’s total value of assets rose to $12.7 billion at the end of 2022, from $12.6 billion in the same period in 2021.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Brinda Darasha)

Cleofe.maceda@lseg.com