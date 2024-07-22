Doha Bank said its net profit for the first half of 2024 rose 10.3% year-on-year (YoY) to 432 million Qatari riyals ($118.5 million) on higher loans and advances.

Net loans and advances reached QAR 59 billion, up 5.7% YoY, the bank said in a filing on the Qatar Stock Exchange.

Customer deposits surged 17% to QAR 51.6 billion as of June 30, 2024, compared to QAR 44.1 billion last year.

Total assets stood at QAR 105.9 billion as of June 30, 2024, rising 13.8% from QAR 93.0 billion a year earlier.

