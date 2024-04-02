DUBAI: The Dubai Financial Markets (DFM) saw a large direct deal executed on the stock of the Emirates NBD.

According to market data, the trade was executed on 5.7 million shares with a value exceeding AED100.5 million at a price of AED17.5.

Direct large transactions are deals executed outside the order book and do not affect the closing price of the company's shares or the price index. They also do not affect the highest and lowest prices executed during the session and over the past 52 weeks.